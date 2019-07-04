San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Skylawn Funeral Home
10600 Skyline Blvd
San Mateo, CA 94402
(650) 349-4411
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
Skylawn Memorial Park
James Plumley


1931 - 2019
James A. Plumley

February 14, 1931 - June 30, 2019

James A Plumley, SKC-S USN (ret), aged 88, born February 14,1931, passed away peacefully at his home in San Mateo, CA on June 30, 2019. Born and raised in Missoula, Montana, James had been a Bay Area Resident for 60 years. He proudly served in the Navy from 1951-1972. He then worked as a warehouse supervisor for Jefferson School District until 2001. He is survived by his daughters Sharon Litchford of Fairfield, CA, Nancy Kaufman of Fort Collins, CO, Karen Pudoff of San Francisco, CA, seven grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ethel, in 1957, his wife of 45 years, Peggy, in 2003, son, Harold Loezius, son-in-law, LCDR USN Larry Litchford, and grandson, Danny Loezius. Services will be held Monday, July 8 at Skylawn Memorial Park at 11:30 with reception to follow.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from July 5 to July 7, 2019
