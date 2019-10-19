|
|
James Rafferty
March 18, 1938 - October 13, 2019On Sunday, October 13, 2019, James Joseph Rafferty, loving husband and father of three, passed on peacefully. James was born March 18, 1938 in Carrickmore, Co. Tyrone, Ireland, to Patrick Rafferty and Mary "Minnie" Rafferty (Ni McCullagh). After childhood James worked in England then moved to America and served in the Army from 1960-62. In 1962 he moved to San Francisco and met Sarah "Sally" Carey where they wed in 1966.
James and Sally moved to Burlingame and raised three children. James was a hard-working Local 377 union ironworker who helped raise the modern skyline of San Francisco during the 1960s boom, helping to build the headquarters of Silicon Valley, high rises at the State Capitol, and ski lifts in Lake Tahoe. James loved the outdoors, was an avid hiker and cyclist, riding all over California, Europe, and later 4,000 miles across the US at age 69.
James was an adventurer so camping in Yosemite and long road trips were a staple of the Raffertys. Regular family trips to Ireland kept a strong family bond back home. In retirement, James and Sally moved to Fair Oaks where they later welcomed a grandson.
In America, James is survived by his wife Sally, sons Sean (Jodi) and Seamus, daughter Meagan (Kenny), grandson Reiley James, and his American cousins. In Ireland, James was preceded in death by brothers Pat John and Hugh, and survived by Auntie Bridie, sisters Esther, Sarah, Martha, and Rachel, and many nieces and nephews. Please join us for a funeral mass on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 11am at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Auburn, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019