James Richard Riggins May 31, 1927 - April 15, 2019 Devoted husband, father, and grandfather, James "Jim" Richard Riggins passed away peacefully at 91 in his Novato home.

Born in Fresno to Ed Scarritt and Chrissie (MacKillop) Riggins, James spent his early years in the San Joaquin Valley before moving to San Francisco where he attended Lowell High School. James enlisted in the US Navy in 1945 and served honorably during the final months of World War II.



After returning home, James was working as an auto salesman when he first saw Bettie Duffy. They fell in love and were married in 1953. Together they had five children: Deborah Jayne, Christian Scott, Dana Jaye, Barrett James and Adam Robert.

From San Francisco they moved to San Mateo and then settled in Novato in 1963. James retired after over 25 years as the sales manager at Scripture Oldsmobile in San Rafael, where he was respected for his honesty and integrity by his many loyal customers.

James was an avid outdoorsman and skier—passions which he passed on to his children and grandchildren during the annual camping and ski trips he led.

James is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, wife, and eldest grandson. Remaining are his children and their spouses, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The family welcomes donations to Hospice by the Bay.

