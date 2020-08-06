James Riley

James Robert Riley

May 7, 1949 - July 25, 2020

Jim was born in Vallejo, CA, to Inez and Ed Riley; recently celebrating his 71st birthday. He attended Saint Vincent's Grammar School and Hogan High. In 1970 he was drafted by the US Army and served in Korea.



When he completed his duty he moved to San Francisco and attended San Francisco State University where he met his wife Christine. They were married for over 41 years and had three sons, Christopher, Jonathan (Rachel) and Nicholas (Alana).



Jim worked for Safeway; retiring after 35 years of service. In 1992 he received their Exceptional Achievement Award. After his retirement he was a dedicated volunteer at the Stonestown Family YMCA where he was recognized as the 2010-2011 Volunteer of the Year.



He was a voracious reader, enjoyed music, a fabulous dancer, and huge sports fan. He loved his 49ers, GIANTS and Warriors! Jim spent many years coaching softball, baseball, and basketball. His sons were competitive swimmers and Jim could be seen poolside timing swim meets throughout the Bay Area and Hawaii.



He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Patricia, Thomas and David. Jim is survived by his immediate family and sisters Mary and Ann.



Now his journey begins on the other side with family and friends that passed before him.



Due to the COVID-19 virus, a Celebration of His Life will take place at a future date.





