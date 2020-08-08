James Rokas

James George Rokas

January 7, 1927 - August 3, 2020

Jim Rokas was born on January 7, 1927 in San Francisco, California to Maria and George Rokas, who emigrated from Alatsata, Asia Minor in the early 1900s.

He grew up in San Francisco, attending Washington High School. After graduation, Jim served as a radarman in the Navy during WWII. He went on to attend UC Berkeley and Chico State earning a degree in business. He worked for the State Compensation Insurance Fund for 35 years and it was there he met the love of his life, Trudy Ingersoll. Jim and Trudy married on June 7, 1964.

He was an avid cook, golfer, and all-around sports enthusiast. Through thick and thin, he was a die-hard supporter of his hometown teams the 49ers and Giants.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed.

Jim is survived by his wife Trudy, his children Maria (Ken) and George (Lisa), grandchildren James and Emily, and nieces Dede (Mike) and Maria (John).

Jim was preceded in death by his beloved sister, Nickie. They spoke nearly every day of their lives. We would like to think they are picking up the conversation where they left off.

It was Jim's wish to be cremated with no funeral service. For those who would like to commemorate his life, donations can be made to the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano.



