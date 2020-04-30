James Vincent Rustigan August 16,1943 - April 20, 2020Jim Rustigan passed away peacefully at his home with his beloved wife, daughter and cat by his side.

He had been struggling with complications of a stroke. He was a kind and gentle soul, a family man who dearly loved teaching and traveling. Born and raised in San Francisco, he attended San Francisco State University where he received a master's degree in the humanities. He then began a long and successful teaching career at San Francisco City College. Jim also traveled the world and inspired his students with stories, visuals and his deep knowledge of cultural history.

In particular, he was an expert on ancient Greek civilization. During the summer of 2019, he teamed up with his daughter for a trip to Athens and to several Greek islands. This was Jim's final trip. It was magnificent!



Jim is survived by his wife and daughter and his brother and sister.



There will be a memorial in celebration of Jim's life at a later date.





