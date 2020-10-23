James Sarantopulos

James Alex SarantopulosJim was born in San Francisco to Frances Kanios and Alex Sarantopulos on April 5, 1949. His one brother, Gus (wife Carol) lives in Geneva, Illinois.Jim married Mary Doonan just shy of 49 years ago, on October 30, 1971. They have two sons, Chris (wife Esther) and Nick (wife Karla) and two grandchildren, Sebastian and Sofia who were the love of Jim's life. He couldn't wait to see them every week.Even though Jim and Mary live only 3 miles from where he grew up, they loved to travel. They were fortunate to have visited Greece, Turkey, Ireland, England, Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Lucas. They visited Mary's family in Montana and vacationed in Hawaii, Chicago, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Washington DC and Las Vegas. But his favorite spot was in the mountains of Lake Tahoe, Nevada & California. They enjoyed annual vacations in their timeshare condo with as many friends as they could invite.Jim loved sports, especially football and baseball. They had season tickets for the 49ers and almost never missed a game but had to give up their tickets when his heart just wouldn't let him walk up the stairs to his seats. He watched every little league game the boys were involved in and was an assistant baseball coach in the early years.Jim's health issues began with cancer in 1980; Chris was 4 and Nick was born just a month after his first diagnosis. His cancer was cured but in 2003 he developed a new cancer caused by the radiation 23 years earlier. He has struggled for the last 17 years but fought the best fight to make sure his family was cared for. The only things that kept him going for the last 7 years were his grandchildren.Due to COVID, a celebration of Jim's life will be held at a future date.