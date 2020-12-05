1/
James Setera
James Carl Setera
March 27, 1961 - Oct 8, 2020
aka Jimbo, Timmy
Died suddenly age 59 at his long term home. He was an orphaned Indian boy adopted by parents in a small town outside Portland, Oregon.
At age 14 he started a very adult life on the streets of Hollywood. Later he grew up on the streets of San Francisco. He was well known by hundreds of people in Polk, Tenderloin, SOMA and other areas of San Francisco.
He was often on probation. He was a gay lover, an excellent bicycle person, and a good car mechanic. In the last few years he was a P.H.S. caretaker for Avis, Joey.
We and your many friends will miss you. Thank you for being here.
Anita, Ray Ray, Larry

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
