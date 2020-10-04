James Simmons

James J. Simmons
November 2, 1956 - September 24, 2020
James "Jim" J. Simmons passed away on September 24, 2020 at his home in San Francisco at the age of 63. Son of Cledith "Gale" and Lotte Simmons, Jim was born in Washington, DC and spent most of his childhood in MD and DC. Jim graduated from the University of Maryland with a Bachelor's Degree and went on to obtain his Certified Public Accountant license. He enjoyed a lifelong career as a public utilities analyst working for the States of WV and CA. He became an expert witness in regulatory finance and accounting for WV. He joined the California Public Utilities Commission in 1985 and dedicated 35 years to serving as a public advocate representing the interests of the citizens of CA well. He was an excellent mentor to new public advocates coming into the Commission.
Jim had a passion for gardening, propagating plants and raising chickens. He enjoyed visiting and volunteering at SF Botanical Garden. He enjoyed researching his family roots and having meaningful conversations with a close friend over a hot tea. Jim was a kind, gentle soul and will be dearly missed.
Jim was preceded in death by his brothers Thomas, Sr and Steven, and his father "Gale". He is survived by his loving mother Lotte, brother Garey, sister Linda and his nieces and nephews. A private family graveside observance will be held in November 2020 at Southern Memorial Gardens, Dunkirk, MD. Donations in memory of Jim may be made to SF Botanical Garden www.sfbg.org