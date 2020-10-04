1/1
James Simmons
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James J. Simmons
November 2, 1956 - September 24, 2020
James "Jim" J. Simmons passed away on September 24, 2020 at his home in San Francisco at the age of 63. Son of Cledith "Gale" and Lotte Simmons, Jim was born in Washington, DC and spent most of his childhood in MD and DC. Jim graduated from the University of Maryland with a Bachelor's Degree and went on to obtain his Certified Public Accountant license. He enjoyed a lifelong career as a public utilities analyst working for the States of WV and CA. He became an expert witness in regulatory finance and accounting for WV. He joined the California Public Utilities Commission in 1985 and dedicated 35 years to serving as a public advocate representing the interests of the citizens of CA well. He was an excellent mentor to new public advocates coming into the Commission.

Jim had a passion for gardening, propagating plants and raising chickens. He enjoyed visiting and volunteering at SF Botanical Garden. He enjoyed researching his family roots and having meaningful conversations with a close friend over a hot tea. Jim was a kind, gentle soul and will be dearly missed.

Jim was preceded in death by his brothers Thomas, Sr and Steven, and his father "Gale". He is survived by his loving mother Lotte, brother Garey, sister Linda and his nieces and nephews. A private family graveside observance will be held in November 2020 at Southern Memorial Gardens, Dunkirk, MD. Donations in memory of Jim may be made to SF Botanical Garden www.sfbg.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved