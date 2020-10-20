James Smallin

1/1
James M. Smallin

Jim was born on Sept 6, 1922 in Joplin, MO. He passed away at his residence of 65 years in San Francisco on Oct 7, 2020.
Jim moved to San Francisco at the age of 15. He was happily married to his wife of 36 years, Wilma, until her passing in 1981.
Jim was a tail gunner in the US Army Air Corp in WWII. He was captured in Magdeburg, Germany in 1944 and remained a POW for 13 months. Upon his return to San Francisco, he became an Operating Engineer with Union Local 3. Jim retired from the SF Water Department in 1985 after 22 years.
After Jim's retirement, he was an active member of the Shriners and Masonic Temple. He enjoyed his hobbies; traveling, hunting and fishing trips with his son and grandsons. Jim will be missed by all who knew him.
Jim was always very generous to his family. He is survived by his son, Mark and his grandson's Chris and Scott.
A gravesite burial service will be held at Olivet Memorial Park 1601 Hillside Blvd Colma, CA Friday, October 30, 2020, 12pm – 2pm
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Shriner's Hospitals for Children.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2020.
