James "Jim" Joseph SmithJames "Jim" Joseph Smith was born in Cortez, Colorado on April 27, 1925. He passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife, son, and oldest daughter.
He was 94 years old, a 53-year resident of San Carlos.
Jim was the beloved husband of 70 years to Blanche Smith, devoted father to Carrie Hamer-Cranmer, Linda Fitzgerald (Bruce), Mary Kay Christensen (John), and Darrell Smith (Beverly).
He was the adored Grandfather of Stephen, Matthew, Daniel, Sarah, Kristen, McKinley, and a Great Grandfather of 3.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Florence Smith, sisters Helen Bandel, Barbara Moses. Brothers Don Nigh, Charles Nigh, and Leroy Smith.
He is survived by numerous relatives who will always fondly remember "Uncle Jimmy."
As part of the "Greatest Generation;" he joined the Army in 1943, and served in WWII in the Pacific Islands Maintenance Company. He was discharged in 1946, and awarded the Purple Heart.
Upon returning home, he entered California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, and graduated in June of 1950 with a BS in Electrical Engineering.
In July 1950 he started his career with Guy F Atkinson Company; as an Electrical Engineer, working on large hydroelectric power plants.
During his career he worked at Stanford University; as Engineer, on the Linear Accelerator, Rockwell International - Rocketdyne Division working on rocket engines and testing, Utah International; as Senior Electrical Engineer, in their mineral processing facilities, and Pathfinder Mines Corp. as Chief Electrical Engineer for mining, and extraction of uranium ore.
He retired in April 1990 with Advanced Micro Devices, as Senior Facilities Electrical Engineer.
Jim is remembered by his colleagues for his generous mentorship to young engineers, and many lifelong friendships.
It was at Washington State University that Jim met the love of his life, Blanche. They married in December 1949, and their partnership was a rare and exceptional love story of kindness, mutual respect, support, and good humor.
Together they traveled the United States, and the world enjoying life; visiting lifelong friends, and making countless memories. They had as much fun as a couple could possibly have.
Jim enjoyed ballroom dancing, was an avid reader, a lifelong Giants and 49er fan and never missed the highly anticipated Smith Family Reunions.
Jim will be remembered by his family, and close friends for his generosity, sense of humor, sound advice, quiet dignity, and his kindness to animals never turning away a "stray." He was an honorable gentleman who will be sorely missed.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the Smith Family suggests a donation be made in Jim's name to the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020