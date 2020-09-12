Or Copy this URL to Share

James Snipp

October 28, 1956 - September 10, 2020

James Snipp, loving family man, passed away on September 10, 2020. He is survived by his family Rhae, Olivia, Harry, Matt, Debi, Charlie and Josie. He loved sailing, Bay Area sports, NASA/space, and history. He was a passionate, hardworking mech/nuclear engineer and will always be a UC Davis Aggie forever. He "played" drums during quarantine, listened to R&B, jazz, funk and Les Miserables. A memorial will be held in the future.



