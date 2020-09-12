James Snipp
October 28, 1956 - September 10, 2020
James Snipp, loving family man, passed away on September 10, 2020. He is survived by his family Rhae, Olivia, Harry, Matt, Debi, Charlie and Josie. He loved sailing, Bay Area sports, NASA/space, and history. He was a passionate, hardworking mech/nuclear engineer and will always be a UC Davis Aggie forever. He "played" drums during quarantine, listened to R&B, jazz, funk and Les Miserables. A memorial will be held in the future.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.