James Theisen Obituary
James Theisen

James Theisen passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Patricia (Bundy), loving father of Cheri (Rick) Bruce and Jamie Theisen, and cherished grandfather to Tyson, Trevor, Casey and Tyler.
Jim, along with his brothers Tom and Bob, started Theisen Brothers Glass in the 1960's, which went on to become a long-running and successful business in San Bruno. Jim was known to all as an Elvis fan, a drag-racer, and most importantly, a softball legend. Jim was elected to the Senior Softball Hall of Fame, and continued playing competitive softball until his final days.
Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Jim's life, Thursday, March 5th, 11:00am at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City. Committal to follow, Olivet Memorial Park, Colma.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2020
