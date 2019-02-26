James "Jim" Thom August 26, 1933 - February 1, 2019 James Thom of Oakland passed away peacefully at age 85 after a 12-year long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Dolores (Domenighini) Thom, and their beloved sons and daughters-in-law, Nick & Linda and Aaron & Monica Thom, loving grandchildren Amanda Lutton, Trevor, Jeremy, Giovanna and Valentina Thom; also beloved family members David & Kelli Johnson.



Born in the coastal town of Bandon,OR, Jim was a veteran, serving in Korea with the U.S. Army (1953-1955) and the Navy (1961-1964). He graduated from Oregon State University in 1961.



Jim was electrical foreman at Todd's Shipyard in Alameda and in 1978 he founded Golden State Marine in San Francisco with his partner, the late Ross Trovato. Located on the Embarcadero, Golden State Marine repaired and installed electrical equipment aboard ships, working primarily on U.S. Naval Ships for almost two decades.



Jim was a gentle, caring man with a subtle sense of humor. He was a devoted family man with a very strong work ethic. Donations in his memory can be made to the Tribute page: http://act.alz/goto/Jim_Thom



A Celebration of Life will occur at the end of March in Oakland.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary