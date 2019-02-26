Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Thom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jim" Thom

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James "Jim" Thom Obituary
James "Jim" Thom

August 26, 1933 - February 1, 2019

James Thom of Oakland passed away peacefully at age 85 after a 12-year long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Dolores (Domenighini) Thom, and their beloved sons and daughters-in-law, Nick & Linda and Aaron & Monica Thom, loving grandchildren Amanda Lutton, Trevor, Jeremy, Giovanna and Valentina Thom; also beloved family members David & Kelli Johnson.

Born in the coastal town of Bandon,OR, Jim was a veteran, serving in Korea with the U.S. Army (1953-1955) and the Navy (1961-1964). He graduated from Oregon State University in 1961.

Jim was electrical foreman at Todd's Shipyard in Alameda and in 1978 he founded Golden State Marine in San Francisco with his partner, the late Ross Trovato. Located on the Embarcadero, Golden State Marine repaired and installed electrical equipment aboard ships, working primarily on U.S. Naval Ships for almost two decades.

Jim was a gentle, caring man with a subtle sense of humor. He was a devoted family man with a very strong work ethic. Donations in his memory can be made to the Tribute page: http://act.alz/goto/Jim_Thom

A Celebration of Life will occur at the end of March in Oakland.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.