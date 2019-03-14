Home

James Thomas "Huff" Hufnagle

"Huff" James Thomas Hufnagle

August 21, 1949 - January 26, 2019

Huff will be most remembered for his infectious sense of humor, quick wit, and deep love of family, friends, and his Irish heritage.
Huff was the fifth child of Marie (Conley) and Paul Hufnagle. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Vicki Jackson Amundsen, sisters Mary Miles and Jo Anne Linn, sister-in-law Phyllis Hufnagle, numerous nieces, nephews, stepchildren, grandchildren, and friends.
Huff served in the U.S. Army Special Forces, and in the 82nd Airborne Division. He worked in the SF Sheriff's Department's Rehabilitation Div., as a private investigator, bar owner, and Standardized Patient Educator with the UT Medical Branch.
An Irish wake will be held in San Francisco on St. Paddy's Day, 3/17 - contact [email protected]
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 16, 2019
