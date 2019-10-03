|
|
James "Jim" Tsiplakos James "Jim" Tsiplakos passed away peacefully on September 29, 2019 at the age of 79. He was born on July 14, 1940 in Doliana, Arcadias, Greece. He is survived by his beloved wife and soul mate Christi of 53 years; his two children, Eleni Apostolopoulos (husband Chris), George Tsiplakos (wife Maria); five grandchildren George and Demitria Apostolopoulos, Dimitri, Chrysanthi and Theodora Tsiplakos. James was a member of AHEPA and THE ARCADIANS. James was beloved and admired by his family, friends and many in the community and will be deeply missed. Relatives and friends may attend the Trisagion on Sunday October 6, 2019 at 6p.m. and the funeral services on Monday October 7, 2019 at 10a.m. All services will be held at the Holy Trinity Church, 999 Brotherhood Way, San Francisco. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Annunciation Cathedral Building Fund, 245 Valencia, San Francisco, CA 94103 in memory of James Tsiplakos.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 4, 2019