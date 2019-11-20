|
|
James McIntosh Waste
March 21, 1929 - November 6, 2019 James McIntosh Waste was born in Berkeley, California, March 21, 1929 to William Ewing Waste and Elizabeth Ten Eyck Waste. Jim attended Ross Grammar and Tamalpais High School in Marin, becoming student body president, and an Eagle Scout in Ross Troop 17. During WWII his father Bill Waste and Steve Bechtel built Liberty Ships at the Marin Ship Yard in Sausalito.
While at the University of California he majored in engineering and psychology and played football and rugby for Cal. He belonged to the Sigma Phi Fraternity, and during a social function with Delta Gamma Sorority met the love of his life, Marilyn Marjorie Maas, who he married on December 14, 1950.
After college he worked for Bechtel Construction Company for the next 20 years with jobs in California, Washington, Hawaii, Idaho, Canada and Wales, U.K. During these years he began collecting old firearms, antiques, became an avid marksman, and continued rugby, playing for the Olympic Club, and then forming, coaching, and playing on the Bay Area Touring Side (BATS) and California Poppies, nationally and internationally. His love of running led him to become a successful Master's track athlete. Jim was a life long member of the Bohemian Club and he enjoyed singing and playing the trumpet, piano, guitar, ukulele, harmonica and bagpipes.
In 1967 he opened James Waste Antiques on Jackson Street in S.F. During this period he joined the "Western Observer Program" of the CIA. Missions included Cold War era work in China and Soviet Union, visiting the damaged Chernobyl nuclear site. After the fall of the Berlin Wall he "observed" the newly independent states of the USSR, most notably the Republic of Georgia, where he fostered democracy by nation building with world leaders, see his book, "Don't Shoot the Ice Cream Man."
Jim died on November 6, 2019 in Union City, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents, older brother William T. Waste, and granddaughter Emily Rose Waste. He is survived by his wife Marilyn "Sno" Waste, and children: Stephen (Ruth Gulyas) of Lake Oswego, OR., Corby of Altadena, CA., Shawn of Los Angeles, CA., James (Cris), of Juneau, AK., and Tenby Wright (Kelly) of Fairfax CA.; and grandchildren Max, Charlie and Catie Hacker, Jessica Lujan; Jenny, Summer, Skye and Chalice Wright; and Jackson Waste; and, great granddaughter Emma Lujan.
Our father lived his life as an optimist who believed in the innate goodness of people and the world. He was a loving father and husband, with an ever-sunny disposition, like his beloved California.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 21, 2019