|
|
James Allan Wiggins
July 28, 1941 – February 18, 2019'Wiggy' was the dear father of James (Trudi), Allison and the late Sean (1974), proud grandfather of two, beloved brother of Linda Lewis (Marty) and a loving uncle. Retired from S.F. MUNI, a lifelong resident of Noe Valley. Donations preferred to .
Friends may call Thursday (TODAY) after 4pm at Duggan's Funeral Service 3434 17th St., where the Vigil Service will be held at 7:00pm and are invited to attend the Funeral Friday at 10:00 am thence to St. Philip the Apostle Church where the Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am. Committal, Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2019