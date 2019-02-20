San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Services
Duggan's Funeral Service
3434 17th Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 431-4900
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Duggan's Funeral Service
3434 17th Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Duggan's Funeral Service
3434 17th Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Duggan's Funeral Service
3434 17th Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Philip the Apostle Church
James Allan Wiggins

July 28, 1941 – February 18, 2019

'Wiggy' was the dear father of James (Trudi), Allison and the late Sean (1974), proud grandfather of two, beloved brother of Linda Lewis (Marty) and a loving uncle. Retired from S.F. MUNI, a lifelong resident of Noe Valley. Donations preferred to .
Friends may call Thursday (TODAY) after 4pm at Duggan's Funeral Service 3434 17th St., where the Vigil Service will be held at 7:00pm and are invited to attend the Funeral Friday at 10:00 am thence to St. Philip the Apostle Church where the Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am. Committal, Holy Cross Cemetery.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2019
