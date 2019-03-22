James Woulfe Peacefully in the presence of his family on March 18, 2019. Born 1927, Brosna, Co. Kerry Ireland to Michael and Elizabeth Woulfe. He now joins them in peace and happiness along with his deceased three older brothers and is survived by two youngers sisters, Mary Proporowicz and Joan Casey. He came to San Francisco August 8, 1956 where he married (1957) the love of his life, Margaret (d. 2005). They had four sons, Michael (d. 2017), Joseph (s. Carmen), John (s. Rebecca), and Peter. Survived also by four grandchildren, Tiffany, John Patrick, Julia, and Olivia along with five great grandchildren. A champion runner who represented Ireland as a young man. A devoted Catholic he was a member of Mission Dolores parish, its men's club and an usher for many decades. A member of Local 261 for 35 years he retired as head gardener at Parkmerced in 1992. He and Margaret grew exceptional gardens and felt there was no place closer to God than in a garden. He was an avid Giants fan and greatly pleased he lived long enough to see them win a World Series. He loved walking our dogs and cooking them special meals. A charming man who believed in keeping the sunny side out. A charitable and giving person who would help people whether they asked or not.

Viewing after 5:00 pm Tuesday 26th at Duggan's Funeral Service 3434-17th St., with Rosary at 6:30 pm. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Mission Dolores Basilica Wednesday 27th 11:00 am. Reception to follow committal at Holy Cross Cemetery.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary