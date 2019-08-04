|
James Zaboukos
August 03, 1923 - December 05, 2018Words for Jimmy
James Zaboukos lived a long and peaceful life and would have been 96 years old on August 3rd. A member of the "Greatest Generation," he served in the US Navy, Pacific Theater during WWII. A native San Franciscan, he worked for the city and county of San Francisco for 30 years and enjoyed retirement for over 38 years. Preceded in death by parents Minnie and John Zaboukos, brothers Peter and Nick, and sister Beatrice Scholz. He is survived by his sister Katherine, sons James (Monica) and Troy (Moya) and grandchildren Jimmy, Leah, Sophia and Lexa. He was deeply loved by nephews Henry (Alice) and Ernest (Julie) and by great nephew Ernie (Shaziya) his close companion and main caregiver. May he live on in our hearts forever.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 8, 2019