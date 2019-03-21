Jamie M. Panattoni Jamie M. Panattoni, age 63, passed away on March 14, 2019. Jamie is preceded in death by her parents, Jim & Connie Wendell. She is survived by her sister, Lissa Wendell; her nieces and nephews, Tara and Kelly Dixon, Eric, Alec and Sofia Panattoni and her former in-laws. Jamie was born and raised in San Francisco, CA. She worked in San Francisco for over 20 years as an insurance claims collector. Jamie was a classic movie aficionado, knowing details of films, actors and story lines. Her father instilled in her a love for big band, jazz and other music genres. She loved attending concerts and shows. Her favorite travel destinations were South Lake Tahoe, Hawaii and Italy. Baseball was one of her passions, going to as many Giants games as possible with the girls. Jamie adored her faithful, loving beagle, Butters. Friends at her condo complex loved visiting with both as they took their daily walks. Per Jamie's wishes there will be no memorial service held. Take a moment remember her fondly.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019