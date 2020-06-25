Jan Hedquist

Jan B. Hedquist



Jan B. Hedquist, 73, of San Francisco and Carmel, Ca. passed away on May 25, 2020.

Born in Stockholm, Sweden and educated in Geneva, Switzerland, Jan spent nearly forty years in the field of advertising and marketing, living and working in Paris, London, Stockholm, New York, Miami, Tampa, and Pittsburgh.



He considered himself lucky to have worked for the influential firms BBDO, Ketchum Communications, and Young & Rubicam. An early advocate of multi-national communications, Jan dedicated himself to working with a diverse set of clients, including Ford Motor Company, Nestle, Unilever, RJ Reynolds, Pepsi Cola, Danone, Ericsson, Alfa Romeo, and Playtex.



A polyglot, Jan's profound interest in local culture and social differences between countries helped him navigate the challenges of international business, whether in Sao Paolo or Stockholm, Paris or Frankfurt, or Tokyo or Shanghai. He served on the Executive Committee of The Children's Home of Tampa, the Children's Home of Pittsburgh, The Pittsburgh Dance Council, among others. After formally leaving the advertising field, Jan volunteered for many years in Pennsylvania and San Francisco with Score, a resource partner with the SBA dedicated helping small businesses and start-ups, where he was instrumental in the successful launch of numerous small businesses. He was also on the Board of Directors of Method Seven, an optics company specializing in the protection of eyes and eyesight for those exposed to harsh lighting environments.



In 1966 he met the love of his life, French-born marketing executive and artist Guilaine Hedquist (nee Sznajderman), who greeted every new geographical assignment with enthusiasm, all the while raising their three sons through many moves and countries. Most recently, Jan and Guilaine had been splitting their time between San Francisco and Carmel-by-the-Sea, enjoying their cottage during long weekends and holidays.



A fervent sports fan and former ice hockey player, he played competitively in Sweden, Switzerland, France, and the US. In France he worked out with the French team participating in the 1968 Grenoble Olympics.



In addition to his wife of fifty-two years, Jan is survived by his sons, Laurent of Philadelphia, Julien of Brooklyn, and Noel of San Francisco, his three grandsons, and his brothers Johan, Michael, and Stefan of Geneva, Switzerland.



Memorial services have taken place.





