Jane Antee
1951 - 2020
Jane Alice Antee
May 21, 1951 - July 30, 2020
Jane Antee, 69, passed away peacefully in late July.

She was born in Tokyo, Japan in 1951 to Charles Antee and Kaoru "Tessie" Hirabayashi. A military child, Jane traveled the world throughout her youth and young adult years.

Jane earned her BA in Medical Illustration from UC Davis. She was a wonderful and accomplished artist who taught art classes for all ages in Sonoma and showed her work at local galleries. She was endlessly passionate about color, nature, and inciting creativity in herself and those around her.

Jane loved Sonoma Valley. She lived in the area for over 30 years, frequenting the regional parks and the nearby coast. She was known in the community for her art, kindness, outgoing nature, and genuine caring spirit.

She is survived by her brother, Charles Antee, and her daughter, Jade Kelly.

Memorial arrangements will be postponed till 2021 or till friends and family can safely gather.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sep. 2 to Sep. 7, 2020.
