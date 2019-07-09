San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Sneider, Sullivan & O'Connell Funeral Home
977 S. El Camino Real
San Mateo, CA 94402
(650) 343-1804
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM
Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's Funeral Home
977 South El Camino Real
San Mateo, CA
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's Funeral Home
977 South El Camino Real
San Mateo, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church
1721 Hillside Drive
Burlingame, CA
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery
View Map
Jane Catania

1937 - 2019

Jane was born in 1937 in Qormi, Malta, she was the oldest of 5 children to Joe and Rita Borg. In 1950, she immigrated with her family to the U.S., settling in San Francisco. Jane graduated Balboa High School, then went to work at Swiss American Sausage Co. She met and fell in love with Joe, whom she married in 1957, their love endured 55 years until Joe's passing in 2013. Joe and Jane lovingly raised 3 children, began many successful family businesses including auto repair and later apartment rentals. Jane loved her garden and her animals. She was a long-time member of the Maltese American Social Club of San Francisco. When Jane was not working, she enjoyed traveling with Joe to their beloved Malta, where they still have many family and friends.

Jane passed away peacefully on July 6th with family by her side at age 82. She is survived by her sons: Chuck & Danny; daughter Diana Gulart (Dan); grandsons: James & Matthew; sisters: Betty & Mary, brother George; and many nieces, nephews and in-laws. She is predeceased by her husband Joe and brother Monte. The family would like to thank the caregivers from Homecare California and the staff at Sunrise Senior Living in Burlingame for their kindness and care.

Visitation begins at 5pm followed by a Vigil at 7pm on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's Funeral Home, 977 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo. Funeral Mass will be held at 10am on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Angels, 1721 Hillside Dr., Burlingame, CA. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma, CA.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 10, 2019
