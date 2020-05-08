Jane Cunningham
Jane Rita CunninghamJanuary 4, 1927 - May 2, 2020Jane Rita Cunningham, 93, a native and life-long resident of San Francisco, died of leukemia on May 2, 2020, in San Francisco, CA. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the family could not be with Jane in her last days; but the loving and supportive staff of Cypress at Golden Gate, and of Hospice By The Bay, were there for her and us. We cannot thank them sufficiently. Jane was born on January 4, 1927, and was the only child of Benjamin F. and Louise (Brekle) Cunningham. She attended St. Peter's and St. Vincent's. After High school, she wanted a career and found one with the CA State Board of Equalization as a Sales Tax Examiner, where she worked for 40 years. Her work allowed her to drive all over San Francisco, and she loved it. It was only at 92, and after she gave up driving that she also stopped volunteering at St. Mary's Medical Center every Monday, and St Anthony's Kitchen every Tuesday. She also loved to travel and took many cruises and other trips with the Over-50-Club at her parish of St. Elizabeth's. Jane and her mother lived together and were devoted to each other. They also loved baseball, well the SF Giants. When the team was still at Seals Stadium, at 16th and Bryant Streets, they would love to walk to evening games. They also each had a great sense of humor and were a delight to be with. Jane was a wonderfully sweet person who always thought of others before herself. Jane was preceded in death by her father. mother, and her aunt and uncle, Elizabeth and John Brekle. She is survived by numerous Baker, Brekle, Grant, LaZansky, Lind and Nolan cousins. A private burial service will be held now at Holy Cross Cemetery. When the restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic allow, there will be a Memorial Mass for Jane at St. Elizabeth's Church, 449 Holyoke Street, San Francisco, CA, followed by a luncheon.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
