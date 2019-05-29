|
Jane L. GalvanJane Galvan died at home after long illness. A native San Franciscan born to Harold and Helen Galvan, she attended West Portal Elementary, Aptos Jr. High, Lincoln High School and U.C. Berkeley. Her various jobs spanned the first at McFarland's Candies to her retirement as a taxpayer service specialist. She lived outside the Bay Area for some years with her late former husband, Richard Perley, but returned to be near old friends, beloved relatives, and Cloverdale. Volunteered for many years at the California Academy of Sciences and enjoyed the local performing arts, travel, and continuing education at CLIR. Preceded in death by her sister Rosemary and daughter Kelly, survived by sister Marjorie and daughters Elaine and Joey. No service. Send donations to cancer or heart .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 1, 2019