Obituary Condolences Flowers Jane Wold Headley April 30, 1924 - March 8, 2019 Jane Headley passed peacefully in her sleep on the night of March 8th, in her Berkeley home of 63 years. Her sons were by her side. Jane was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the first child of Oliver and Olga Wold. She rode the train to Oakland from Minneapolis on October 10, 1949 after completing her Master's Degree in Psychology from the University of Minnesota and soon fell in love with Berkeley. She joined the team at the UC Berkeley Counseling Center in the creaking wooden halls of T4 under the Campanile. Jane met Bob Headley there and they married in 1951 in Pacific Grove, where the family has gathered every Thanksgiving since. Jane spent her 36-year career counseling thousands of young students on their future opportunities and current challenges at the UC Berkeley Counseling Center and retired in 1985.



In addition to her career and her family, Jane's life-long passion was tennis. Her father had introduced Jane and her beloved sister, Gayle, to the game of tennis after they failed to follow his passion for speed skating. The life-long love of tennis was a central part of Jane and Gayle's lives and they were a crack doubles team for over 60 years. Jane was the first woman elected president of the Berkeley Tennis Club and an active member of the East Bay tennis community throughout her life. In 2014 Jane made her last of numerous wonderful journeys to the French Open in Paris, enjoying Roland Garros with many lucky family members and close friends.



Along with their deep love of Berkeley, Jane and Bob discovered the pleasure and natural beauty of Jackson Hole, Wyoming in 1964. For the rest of their lives Jane and Bob loved spending their summers bringing family and friends together in Jackson Hole.



Jane is survived by her four sons, David, Dean, Mark and George, seven grandchildren and dear friends who she enjoyed hosting and entertaining until the very end. Jane will always be remembered for her strong opinions and love of engaging conversation over a glass of Sauvignon Blanc. As Jane's dear friend, Bob Anderson noted at the grave-side service, Jane's family and friends like to imagine that she and Gayle (who predeceased Jane in 2010) are still happily playing doubles, with Bob keeping score.







