Jane Ellen Humes
March 27, 1946 - June 16, 2020
On June 16th 2020, Jane Ellen Humes passed away peacefully at home with her loving husband, Richard, at her side, her hand in his. Her devoted caregiver, Arieta, also provided comfort and support during her final moments. She did go gently, for which we are all deeply grateful.
Jane was born on March 27th 1946 in Urbana, Illinois. She was the eldest child of Robert and Erma Jean Humes' four children. Jane graduated from the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California, which is where she first met Richard; it was at a 15-year college reunion, where they reconnected and began their life together. Throughout her adult life, Jane was an activist for many causes. She was a peace activist in Berkeley, California beginning in the late 1960s and helped to found one of the first cooperative markets. Jane was also a proud feminist and in her early 30s, while also raising her twin daughters on her own, she became an electrician and was one of the first women to join the IBEW. She served on the board and wrote articles for the nonprofit Tradeswomen, Inc. When Jane and Richard moved back to Stockton in 1989, she started her own electrical contracting business. She also served as the president of the Stockton chapter of NOW (National Organization for Women) and was a recipient of the Susan B. Anthony Women of Achievement Award from the Commission of Status of Women in San Joaquin County in 1999. Later, she became the director of Project Step Up, which supported women interested in working in the trades. Most recently, Jane helped to found the Waldo Holt San Joaquin Wildlife Conservancy, which works to preserve wildlife habitats in the Central Valley.
Jane died after a long fight with Corticobasal ganglionic degeneration, a rare neurodegenerative disease. In keeping with her belief in making the world a better place, she donated her brain to UCSF's Memory Aging Center, which is a leading researcher of neurodegenerative diseases. Until her health condition made it impossible, Jane enjoyed travelling and being active outdoors - hiking, swimming in icy mountain lakes, biking, cross-country skiing, gardening - as well as the pleasures of reading, writing, Taiko drumming, crossword puzzles and taking long walks, which she did until close to the end of her life. Jane thoroughly enjoyed spending time with children and was a devoted grandmother ("Gaga") to her four grandchildren. She loved and truly shined in her role as grandmother; she was a patient, loving teacher and caregiver to her grandchildren, exuding unconditional love and support.
Jane is survived by loving family members including her partner and husband of 36 years, Richard Schaffer, as well as her daughters and sons-in-law Daphne Humes & Bruce Tang, Morgen Humes & Peter Cook; her son Matthew Welles; her siblings David Humes & Mary Potje, Julia Kelly, Jeff Humes & Maritza Humes; her grandchildren Ella Tang, Zach Tang, Orly Cook, and Calvin Cook; and her nephews Brian Humes and Joel Humes.
As one of her spiritual guides, Buddhist nun Pema Chodron wrote, in honor of Jane we share the following Aspirations:
"May the roots of suffering diminish. May warfare, violence, neglect, indifference, and addictions also decrease.
May we continue to open our hearts and minds, in order to work ceaselessly for the benefit of all beings."
A virtual memorial is planned for Sunday July 12 at 5pm. Please contact
janehumesmemorial@gmail.com if you would like to join. An in-person memorial will be held when possible.
Donations may be made in Jane's memory to:
• Waldo Holt San Joaquin Wildlife Conservancy – Waldo Holt Conservancy c/o Eric Parfey, 1421 W Willow St, Stockton, CA 95203.
• Tradeswomen, Inc. - https://tradeswomen.org/
• National Organization for Women - https://now.org/tribute/
• UCSF Memory and Aging Center - makeagift.ucsf.edu/brain and direct your gift to Institute for Neurodegenerative Diseases (IND)
We also invite you to give a book to someone you love to carry on Jane's long tradition of gifting books (not just for birthdays and holidays) to her family and friends.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.