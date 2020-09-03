Jane Jung
March 22, 1929 - August 29, 2020
Jane Jee Jung (Tong) passed away peacefully at home in San Francisco on August 29, 2020, with her family by her side.
Born on March 22, 1929 in Gai Paak village in the Guandong province of Southern China, Jane emigrated to San Francisco, California in 1949, where she would live the rest of her life. In 1952, Jane married Horatio C.M. Jung and the couple went on to have three sons. After the sudden loss of Horatio's parents at an early age, Jane and Horatio also raised Horatio's two younger brothers. Later on, Jane often remarked that their home was always full in those days, with their five boys and countless friends. Family was Jane's pride and joy; she was the quintessential mother and grandmother.
Although Jane spent most of her life in the US and fully exemplified the American Dream, she always kept China close to her heart. Especially towards the end of her life, she often recounted happy memories of her childhood and youth in her beloved homeland. Jane was active in the Chinatown community and Jup Shin Tong family association and always made an effort to help newcomers to America.
She will be missed dearly and remembered for her kind heart and generosity. Jane is survived by her three sons, Horatio Jr., Horace, and Eugene; brother-in-law, Albert; four grandchildren, Courtney, Stephanie, Nicholas and Kristen, and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the pandemic, a private service is being held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Self Help for the Elderly (https://www.selfhelpelderly.org/
) and Hospice by the Bay (https://hospicebythebay.org/
).