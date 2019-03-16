Jane Graham Lesh March 4, 1932 - January 19, 2019 Jane Graham Lesh, our lovely mother, grandmother, and librarian par excellence, died January 19, full moon. She would have been 87 on March 4th, a birthday she adored as it was "the only birthday that is also a command; March Forth!"



Only child of Arbie and Ken Graham, she met her future husband, Michael Lesh, when she was 17 at Glendale High, which they both attended. Theirs was a great love and an enduring passion.



Jane was a brilliant woman; graduating Phi Beta Kappa and Summa Cum Laude in spite of juggling her studies with motherhood. She went back to school and got her Master's degree in Library Science once her children were all in school. She was a founder of Bay Area Independent School Librarians (BAISL) and their first president. She worked as librarian at Convent of the Sacred Heart School in San Francisco, their first non-Catholic staff member, for over 20 years, and was beloved by students and staff alike.



Jane leaves an undying love in the hearts of her 3 children, 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and many cousins and friends.



The tombstone Jane shares with Mike bears the inscription, "Not farewell; but fare forward, voyagers." May there be happy reunions and continued adventures. Thank you Jane for your love of travel, language and family. We carry your gifts forward.



There will be a memorial for Jane on May 4th. Please contact Cheri at [email protected] for details. You can also honor Jane by donating a book to your local library.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary