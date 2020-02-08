Home

Janet Ann Ahlf (Fredrickson)

Jan 18, 1939 – Jan 15, 2020

Janet passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020 at the age of 80. Resident of South San Francisco. Janet was born in Anoka, MN to the late Clair and Margaret Fredrickson. She moved to California in 1960 where she raised her family. She worked many years in the Airfreight/Trucking industry and later retired from The San Francisco Chronicle. She loved being with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time in Lake Tahoe and gardening. She will be sorely missed.
Loving Mother of Steven Ahlf and Linda Ahlf; Grandmother of Sarah (Zachary) Ternes, Thomas Ahlf, and Melissa (Kade) Huesman. Great Grandmother of Cooper Ternes; dear Sister of Elizabeth Thompson; Eyvonne Marker; Robert (Linda) Fredrickson; William Fredrickson (pre-deceased); Sister-in-Law of Michael Ahlf; former Wife and friend of Richard Ahlf; and nieces and nephews.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020
