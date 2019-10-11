|
|
Janet Virginia (Cress)Chambers, MD
April 9, 1946 - September 4, 2019Jan Chambers passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of September 4, following a long and courageous struggle with multiple chronic illnesses. She was 73 years old, and had been living in an assisted living community in Walnut Creek, Ca.
She will be lovingly remembered as a caring, generous and nurturing woman who gave selflessly to others, both with her family and friends, and in her professional career as a Board Certified Obstetrician-Gynecologist.
She will also be remembered for being a warrior. During this past year, as she faced increasing challenges to her health, she showed remarkable bravery and tenacity in the face of decreasing independence.
Jan was born in Trenton, New Jersey, the second daughter of Charles H. Cress, Jr., MD, and Winifred Holtkamp Appleby. The family moved to Northern California when she was one year old, and she and her sister Judy grew up in Marin County. She graduated from Redwood High School, received her BA from UC Davis, then worked in early childhood education. She later attended UC Davis Medical School and graduated in the class of 1978.
She was married to Terry Chambers while in her twenties. In 1982 she married Adrian Carrasco-Zanini Molina from Mexico and they resided in San Francisco. They had two children, Emiliano Ernesto Carrasco-Zanini and Alejandra Carmen Carrasco-Zanini. Following their divorce five years later, Jan and her two children moved to a wonderful home in Berkeley, Ca.
She had a fulfilling career as an Ob-Gyn, working at the University of California. First, at SF General (Labor and Delivery Unit), and later at UC Berkeley's Tang Center (Women's Health Clinic). While in San Francisco, she also worked as an Ob-Gyn with the Women's Clinic at Mission Neighborhood Health Center.
In Jan's later professional life, continuing her strong desire to be of service to others, she made a transition to the role of child and family therapist. She was the medical director of the West Coast Children's Center, and she had a private practice specializing in the issues of chronic illness and women's health.
The heart and soul of Jan's life was being the proud mother of her son and daughter. She found great joy in creating a warm and welcoming home where the door was always open to all. She enjoyed decorating the house for birthdays and holidays. Halloween was particularly special, where everyone (beloved pets included), would be decked out in costumes extraordinaire.
In addition to family life in Berkeley, there were numerous travel adventures. For many years, Jan and her children had a tradition of taking a vacation each summer to Berkeley Tuolumne Camp near Yosemite. They also visited Jan's mother in Arizona, and traveled abroad to Mexico, Canada and Europe.
She was an avid Golden State Warriors fan, who delighted in the teams' many triumphs.
Jan was an intelligent, complex and wise woman who championed social justice throughout her life. She will be forever remembered for her legacy: her professional dedication as a physician, her demonstration of strength, resilience and courage amidst formidable medical challenges, and for her unwavering commitment to her cherished family.
She is survived by her son Emiliano Carrasco-Zanini, her daughter Alejandra Carmen Carrasco-Zanini, and her sister Judith (Judy) Diane Cress, as well as a large circle of extended family and friends.
Donations may be made in her name to The . The family will be having a Celebration of Life in her memory in late October.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019