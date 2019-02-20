Janet Jean Chun Feb 8, 1925 - Feb 16, 2019 Janet Jean Chun passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on February 16 2019. She was 94 years old.

She was born in February 8, 1925 in Virginia City , Nevada.

After moving to San Francisco, She attended Commodore Sloat elementary school, Francisco junior high, and Galileo high school.

She enjoyed going out bowling with friends, and worked at novelty stores to earn bowling money. Once while bowling with friends, she was introduced to William Chun.

On May 21, 1951, she married William Chun and together they had five children: Bill jr, Naomi, Marcia, Allen and Wesley.

She dedicated her life to raising her children, while William was off serving in the Army. When the children reached their junior high school ages, she went to work for Pacific Bell as operator assistance, and retired from there after 20 years.

She enjoyed shopping, going out to eat with the kids, taking the kids on day trips, visiting her mother, taking care of the cats, listening to SF Giants games and staying in touch with family and friends. She was a very loving grandmother to her grandchildren.

She always reached out and remembered everyone's birthday...and had a great sense of humor.

And she dressed very well. Her friends would comment on how smartly she looked.

She will be greatly missed. Janet is survived by her five children, Bill (and Judy), Naomi (and Walter), Marcia, Allen, and Wesley; four grandchildren: Christopher, Joshua, Gibran (and Cheri) and Toranaga (and Chinami) and three great grand children: Caydence, Keanu and Kahiau.



A memorial gathering will be held with family and close friends.

Memorial donations may be made in Janet's name to SF Animal Care and Control, or the SF Humane Society.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary