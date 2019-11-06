|
Janet Marie Coeville
November 7, 1940–October 17, 2019Janet Marie Coeville, mother, grandmother, friend and businesswoman, was received into Heaven peacefully on the evening of October 17, 2019.
She was born and raised in San Francisco, where she attended Mission Dolores Elementary School and graduated from Notre Dame High School for Girls in 1958. She married in 1962 and started a family: two sons, Steven, born in late 1962, and Raymond, born in 1964. The couple later moved to the East Bay to raise their family.
In 1968, after moving to Livermore/Pleasanton Valley, Janet and her husband became franchise owners of a 7-Eleven store. In the mid-1970s, Janet and the boys moved to Livermore, where the boys finished high school.
Janet used her great work ethic and strong business sense to her advantage. She was employed by many successful businesses, such as Breuners Home Furnishings, the Intel Corporation and Farmers Insurance. While fully employed, she operated a tax preparation service until the early 1990s.
She always had a passion for politics and economic trends in the stock market. Later in her retirement, she was able to travel. She visited family and friends from Europe, across the United States and Hawaii. Jan also had a great love for her Italian heritage and everything from or about San Francisco. She spent many Sundays reading The Chronicle newspaper and doing crossword puzzles.
Janet lived a blessed life. She always chose to live near her family, from the East Bay to Windsor in Elk Grove. Her final move was to Tracy to be near her son Steve and grandson Owen, where she made her final resting place. She was loved and will be truly missed.
Services will be private.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019