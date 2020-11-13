Janet Frances Cole



Janet Frances Cole, 92, of Santa Rosa, CA, passed away peacefully October 3, 2020 at St. Paul's Towers in Oakland, CA. Janet had a fun-loving nature, big heart and great outlook on life. She was a wonderful storyteller and always had you in stitches with funny things she'd say. She is dearly missed.

Janet was born in San Francisco on April 21, 1928, the youngest child of Henry and Theresa Arnke. She graduated from Notre Dame HS in 1946 and attended business college followed by a successful career as an executive assistant. Jan married Dick Cole in 1970 then moved to Tiburon where they enjoyed sailing the Bay, gatherings with loved ones and countless happy times at Dark Lake. Janet and her three sisters were very close. Jan always brought laughter and joy to their frequent get-togethers. The family thanks Spring Lake Village in Santa Rosa for the wonderful care they gave Janet these past years. A special thank you to Lindsey for watching over Jan's well-being after Dick passed. Janet was predeceased by her husband Richard Cole; her parents Henry and Theresa Arnke; her siblings Robert Arnke, Henry Arnke, Theresa (Bill) McGovern, Claire (Gerry) Mertens, and Muriel Stewart. Janet is survived by step-children, Dr. Lindsey (Michael) Satre; Brian (Jessica) Cole; and Andrew Cole; grandchildren Alex, Brynne and Cara; cousins Lois Bevans and Joan Belza; and many nieces and nephews.

Jan was beautiful inside and out. Cherished by family and friends, her kindness and joy of life remain forever in our hearts. No service at this time. Memorial to be held when safe.





