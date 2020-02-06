|
Janet Saxton Hill
March 10, 1928--February 2, 2020Janet Saxton Hill passed away peacefully at home on February 2, 2020. Janet was born and raised in Tacoma, Washington where she attended The Annie Wright Seminary School from Kindergarten through high school. Her father, Malcolm Saxton was from Australia and her mother Winifred, was from England. Janet met the love of her life, Frank Hill, as a child in Tacoma where they were in dancing school together. They were married for 69 years, and spent the majority of their lives living in San Francisco with an interlude of 11 years in England right after Frank retired. They bought a home in the Cotswold country on the former Estate of the Duke of Marlborough, built in the 17th century.
Frank's education took the couple to the Bay Area when Frank attended Stanford Medical School. Their first daughter, Janet, was born while they lived in Baltimore as Frank was completing his urological training at John Hopkins. Catherine (Katie) was born in Tacoma, shortly thereafter. The couple returned to San Francisco, where Frank built his medical practice, while Janet raised the girls. Janet volunteered at a number of civic and charitable organizations which included: The San Francisco Hearing and Speech Center, Enterprise for High School students, The Junior League and was a long time member of the Francisca Club. Through all of Janet's life, her Christian faith sustained her and provided solace in challenging times.
Janet is survived by her husband Frank and two daughters, Janet Hill Lavelle (Tom) and Katie Hill Wallerstein (Jan Hastings), as well as her sister Winifred Saxton O'Farrell, four grandchildren: Ryan Wallerstein, Benjamin Levine, Adam Wallerstein, and Samantha Courtney and two great grandchildren: Ayden Wallerstein and JJ Courtney,
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020