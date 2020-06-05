Janet A MartinSeptember 23, 1931-June 3, 2020Janet Martin, 88, passed away peacefully at home on June 3. Born on September 23, 1931 to Elaine and Emil Cohn in San Francisco, she grew up in Millbrae, and she remained a resident of San Mateo County for 75 years.A proud graduate of Burlingame High ('49) and UC Berkeley ('53), Janet went on to a career as a schoolteacher that spanned 50 years at Green Hills Elementary in Millbrae, CA. Janet devoted her life to educating young people. A generous supporter to the causes of literacy and improving the lives of children remained a priority throughout her life. A lifelong learner, Janet loved reading, museums, theater and opera. She served on the board of the Burlingame High Alumni Association and was honored to have the library at Green Hills named for her.Janet was a beloved aunt to Denise Cohn, Barry (Debbie) Cohn, Wendy (Cohn) Feldman and Mark Cohn; eight great-nieces and great-nephews. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Roberta Cohn. Her husband, Troy Martin and brother Leonard Cohn predeceased her.Janet cherished her family and will be lovingly remembered by all who knew her for her quick wit, generosity and her supportive, caring nature.The family requests donations in Janet's memory be made to the Jewish Coalition for Literacy, or any charity that benefits the well-being of children.