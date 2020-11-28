Janet K Mordinoia
At rest at the age of 82, Janet Mordinoia passed away peacefully after a brief illness surrounded by family. She was born to Thomas and Gertrude Smith and was the youngest of 4 sisters, Patricia, Carol & Evelyn. Beloved wife of the late Joe Mordinoia and loving mother of; Terry (Roxane), Lynn (Jeff), Sharon, Rory, Karen and JoAnn (Bryan). Cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren. Janet worked as a loan officer at Homestead Savings & Loan for 15 years and then as a bookkeeper at Diamond Freight for 20 years until her retirement. She was a proud alumnae of Presentation High School and was also a member of the Verdi Club as well as the SSF Elks Lodge. Janet enjoyed nothing better than her morning pot of coffee, her SF Chronicle and crossword puzzle. She was a super fan of Neil Diamond and proudly attended at least 10 of his concerts! Everyone in her social circle knew better than to call her during the daily golden hour aka when "General Hospital" was on. Janet was an amazing cook, loved her Thomas Kinkade jigsaw puzzles, and spending time with her kids and grandkids. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Services due to Covid will be private. A special celebration of her life will be held when circumstances permit. Online condolences may be offered at: www.duggans.com
