1/1
Janet Mordinoia
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet K Mordinoia
November 30, 1937 - November 21, 2020
Janet Kathleen Mordinoia
November 30, 1937 - November 21, 2020
At rest at the age of 82, Janet Mordinoia passed away peacefully after a brief illness surrounded by family. She was born to Thomas and Gertrude Smith and was the youngest of 4 sisters, Patricia, Carol & Evelyn. Beloved wife of the late Joe Mordinoia and loving mother of; Terry (Roxane), Lynn (Jeff), Sharon, Rory, Karen and JoAnn (Bryan). Cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren. Janet worked as a loan officer at Homestead Savings & Loan for 15 years and then as a bookkeeper at Diamond Freight for 20 years until her retirement. She was a proud alumnae of Presentation High School and was also a member of the Verdi Club as well as the SSF Elks Lodge. Janet enjoyed nothing better than her morning pot of coffee, her SF Chronicle and crossword puzzle. She was a super fan of Neil Diamond and proudly attended at least 10 of his concerts! Everyone in her social circle knew better than to call her during the daily golden hour aka when "General Hospital" was on. Janet was an amazing cook, loved her Thomas Kinkade jigsaw puzzles, and spending time with her kids and grandkids. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Services due to Covid will be private. A special celebration of her life will be held when circumstances permit. Online condolences may be offered at: www.duggans.com.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duggan's Serra Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved