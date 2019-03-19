Home

Janet Koobatian
Janet Naz Koobatian


Janet Naz Koobatian

Feb 20, 1948 - March 8, 2019

Janet Naz Koobatian born 2-20-1948 to Ray & Mary Koobatian in San Francisco. She attended public schools Lawton, Giannini, Lowell and also SF City College, USF, & SF State College. Janet taught elementary school in the SF United School district for ten years. Later she worked as a secretary in the business community. In recent years due to health issues, Janet lived in assisted care for the last ten years. On March 8, 2019 Janet suffered a heart attack and passed away. She is survived by her brother Ray Koobatian Jr. Funeral services were held at Lisle Funeral home and internment at Ararat Armenian Cemetery, Fresno, California
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019
