Chapel of the Highlands
194 Millwood Drive
Millbrae, CA 94030
Janet Marie Plante

March 18, 1936 - August 15, 2019

Janet died surrounded by her family at the age of 83. She was the beloved wife and friend of the late Stanley G. Plante for 53 years. She was a devoted mother to Steven, Robert and Renee, and a wonderful grandmother to Nicole, Brooke and Brittany. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
We will miss her kindness, compassion, sense of humor and sense of fairness which she showed to everyone. But most of all we will miss her gentle spirit.
Janet married Stanley in 1955 and they moved to San Bruno in 1958 where they began to raise their family together. Steven, Robert and Renee are so very grateful to have had their mother at home with them while growing up. Only after they were grown did she resume her place in the workforce.
There will be a viewing at The Chapel of the Highlands, 194 Millwood Drive, Millbrae on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 9:30 am – 10:00 am. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately following at 10:30 am at St. Robert's Catholic Church in San Bruno. Committal will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma. Her family appreciates donations to the SPCA of San Mateo, as Janet was a great lover of animals. (https://www.aspca.org/donate.)

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 23, 2019
