Resources More Obituaries for Janet Raznick Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Janet Raznick

Obituary Condolences Flowers Janet Barbara Raznick Janet Barbara Raznick, age 83, passed away in San Francisco, surrounded by her family on Friday, April 26.

She was born on December 1st, 1935 in Detroit, Michigan to Isadore and Sarah Wuntner and was the younger sister of Diane. She graduated from Mumford High School and Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. As a young woman she loved teaching swimming at Camp Tanuga in Northern Michigan. After graduating college she became a social worker for the City of Detroit. She was active in the growing civil rights movement. Janet married in 1958 and had two sons, Leonard and Eric.

In 1965, she and her family moved to San Francisco where she lived for the remainder of her life. Janet became a student of San Francisco history, always eager to learn about the Gold Rush, Great Earthquake, architecture, local politics, restaurants and all that makes San Francisco so special.

Janet received her teaching credential from San Francisco State University in 1969 and taught for the SFUSD, first as an elementary school teacher at McKinley Elementary and then as a middle school science teacher at Herbert Hoover Middle School retiring after a thirty year career.

Janet was active in the San Francisco American Federation of Teachers chapter serving as a board member for many years. She participated in Democratic Party politics and was a founding member of the Raoul Wallenberg Jewish Democratic club. Janet was a long time member of Temple Emanu-El in San Francisco.

An avid world traveler in her retirement Janet toured with many friends and family members over the years. She journeyed to England, France, Turkey, Spain, Italy, Morocco, China, Peru, the Fiji Islands and numerous other destinations. She especially loved London returning many times to enjoy the theater, museums, and afternoon tea at Brown's Hotel.

Janet's later life also included more than a decade of stimulating classes and new friendships at the Fromm Institute for Lifelong Learning.

Janet raised two wonderful sons, Leonard and Eric. Leonard predeceased her in 2014. She is survived by her son, Eric, his wife Tracey, daughter-in-law Laura, and grandchildren Nathan, Peter, Jules, Joshua and Alexander.

Throughout her life Janet was blessed with many loving friends whose companionship and support she treasured. She lived her life in an uncompromising manner, possessed a strong will, laughed easily, loved fiercely and couldn't carry a tune in a bucket.

She enjoyed her Sunset District home and lived there independently to the end of her life.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, May 5, at 3:00 p.m. at Congregation Emanu-El, 2 Lake Street, San Francisco CA. Donations in Janet's name may be made to Friends of the Fromm Institute, 2130 Fulton Street, San Francisco CA 94117-1080.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries