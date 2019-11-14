|
|
Janet Richardson
June 1, 1941 - October 31, 2019Janet Richardson, wife of Alfred (Rick) Richardson joined our heavenly Father on October 31 after a long illness with progressive supranuclear palsy. Longtime residents of Danville, they later moved to San Ramon.
Janet will be missed by her husband of 57 years, Rick, her five children Mark, Wendy, Annette, Donald and Rebecca, their spouses and nine grandchildren.
Her celebratory Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26 at St. Joan of Arc in San Ramon, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts in Janet's name dedicated to "The Hope Conference" at www.svdp-cc.org or The Brain Support Network at www.brainsupportnetwork.org.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019