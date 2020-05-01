Janet Hughes TowlerMay 31, 1923-March 22, 2020Janet Hughes Towler, 96, of Piedmont passed away on March 22, 2020 in Sparks, NV. She was a third generation Californian born May 31, 1923 in Oakland.
In 1945, Jan married Herbert Bonner Towler in Oakland. As a devoted wife and mother, she took great delight in the lives of her loved ones and especially the children of the younger generations.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Bill) Long, granddaughter, Cristie (Ryan) Gilkey all of Sparks, NV and Grandson Brett (Kari) Long of Carson City, NV, and two great-grandchildren, Katie and Brady Gilkey. Jan also is survived by her Brother-in-Law Jim Spangler, Sister-in-Law Marjorie Towler Witt, and seven nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Herbert Bonner Towler, son Edward Hughes Towler, and sister Barbara Spangler.
Over the years, she had a strong commitment to volunteer as a founding member for the Lincoln Child Center Foundation Board. She also served the Junior Center for Arts and Science as a founding member of the Dolittle Auxiliary Group, earning a Lifetime of Giving Award in 2008. Initiated in 1942, she was a 75+ year active member of Alpha Chi Omega. Jan graduated from University High School in Oakland, CA and went on to earn a B.S. of Political Science from the UC, Berkeley in 1944. Herb and Jan had a wonderful life together, traveling the world to over 52 countries and all 50 states. Her favorite was spending summers at Lake Tahoe. After Herb's passing, she created the Cal Band Foundation in his memory. She was an active member at St. Clement's Episcopal Church in Berkeley.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of her love for volunteer work and charity; donations may be made to the charity of your choice in her memory.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at St. Clement's Episcopal Church; 2837 Claremont Blvd.; Berkeley, CA 94705, during a later time
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 1 to May 4, 2020.