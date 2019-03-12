Janet Elaine Wright June 22, 1936 - March 10, 2019 Janet Elaine Wright, daughter of Albert and Helen Schweifler, died on Sunday, March 10th, 2019, at age 82, in Palo Alto. She battled with Alzheimer's disease for ten years and is finally at peace. Janet is survived by three daughters, Janine Bisharat, Carol Bisharat and Laurie Bisharat; her ex-husband Fred Bisharat, and brother Edwin Schweifler and his wife Kathy. Her older sister Joanne Smith passed in 2003.



Janet was born and raised in San Francisco and was an alumna of Lowell High School. She graduated from University of California Berkeley, at the age of 20, a degree in French language. She married Fred Bisharat and moved to Palo Alto where she lived with her three daughters for over 20 years. She began a lifelong love affair with the cello, at the age of 6, playing in the Peninsula Symphony, and chamber music quartets throughout her life. She received her teaching credential from Notre Dame University in Belmont. After her divorce, she became a court reporter, employed in San Jose, working for Judge Conrad Rushing and later as a freelance court reporter. As the bay area became Silicon Valley, Janet followed her pioneer spirit to Grass Valley in the Sierra Foothills. There she met and married Carroll Wright. Janet lived with Carroll in the twin cities of Grass Valley and Nevada City for two decades, where they lead the Twin Cities Concert Association. They moved to the Okanogan Valley in Washington in 2000 and built their own house in the mountains near Canada: their last adventure before returning to Ross Moor, California for their final days together. Janet had a passion for music, intelligence, cooking, gardening and hiking.



A memorial for a celebration of her life will be in June 2019. Donations may be made to VITAS hospice or My Brain



