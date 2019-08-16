|
|
Janette Allen' Keene
November 24,1930 - July 30, 2019 Janette Allen' Keene
Resident of San Mateo
Our beloved Mother, Grandmother and Friend passed away at the age of 88.
She is survived by her two sons, Christopher and Mark. In addition by her Daughter in law " Nicole". She was a Loving Grandmother to Cole, Veronica, Keira and Nicholas. Aunt to Michael,Theresa,Greg and Cynthia.
Born, Bellevue Ohio, Moved to San Francisco when she was a teen. Graduated with a Masters Degree in Education from S.F.State.
She moved to San Mateo when she married her late husband Carl
They we married 24 yrs.Janette lived in their home for 62 yrs.
Janette was an Educator In the R.C.S.S.D. her career spanned over 40 yrs. and had various positions. Principal, High school, Middle and Grammar school. She taught at several schools, Sequoia, Hudson, Roosevelt and Haws.
Our Mother enjoyed being outdoors.She took many Students to La Honda for camp,but Yosemite was her favorite.
She was an amature photogropher and loved taking hikes and Rock Climbing.
She also enjoyed singing. Janette Sang in many Plays and operas. She sang at the First Presbyterian Church Burlingame for over 25 yrs.
She met and married Albert Keene. They both were a large part of F.P.C.B.
Volunteered for New Horizons and other areas for many years.
Our Mother Loved Life and strived to enrich the lives of others.
Her presence in this life will be greatly missed by our family and those who's lives she touched.
It was a Blessing to have you in our lives.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday September 7th. 11:00 A.M. at F.P.C.B. 1500 Easton Drive Burlingame Ca. reception to follow. Flower can be sent directly to the church.
650-342-0875
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 17 to Aug. 25, 2019