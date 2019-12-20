|
|
Janice M. Batchelder
October 6, 1930 - December 13, 2019(As written by our Mother)
Grateful, proud and loving mother of Janice, Jeffrey (Wendy), Edgar (late Beth-2017), and the late Joseph Jr. (1952)
Spouse of the late Joseph Sr. (1969)
Proud Grandmother of Patrick (Shauna) and Ryan (Celeste).
Loving great grandmother of Allie.
Daughter of the late Alex and Louise Kyle. One of the "Five Kyle Girls".
Survived by her sisters Anne Athayde (Hubie-2013), Alexa Taylor (Gene-2013), and Shannon MacDonald (Bob-1995).
Predeceased by her sister Lucile Gaddis (2012) (John, 2015).
Sister-in-law of the late Jean and Ed Batchelder, and the late Jeanette and Bill Batchelder.
Also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews.
Received her pilot's license at age 50, and enjoyed flying and traveling worldwide.
Graduate of Holy Names High School in Oakland, Class of 1948; and San Francisco State University, Class of 1976. Past president Holy Names Alumni Association.
Memorial Mass- Saint Peter Church, Pacifica, CA 1/4/2020; 10:30AM. Reception to follow. In-lieu of flowers donations can be made to Saint Peter's Church, Pacifica Seniors in Action, or a seniors/womens .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 22, 2019