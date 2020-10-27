Janice Coe

Janice Becker Coe
March 16, 1952 - October 22, 2020
Best known for her boundless love of family and friends, tireless community work, passion for Bay Area sports teams, and enthusiasm for being a Nana to her grandchildren, Janice Becker Coe will always be remembered and celebrated by those who loved her.
Jan passed peacefully at home in Orinda, California with her loving family on October 22, 2020. She fought a courageous but ultimately short-lived battle with a rare and aggressive cancer that was first diagnosed in March 2020. While we mourn her loss, we know that she lives on and that her love lasts forever.
Jan was born on March 16, 1952 to Dr. Paul and Betsy Becker in Pueblo, Colorado. After brief moves to Georgia, Washington and Massachusetts, the Becker family settled in Denver where Jan grew up together with her sister, Barbara. Upon graduation from high school, Jan attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas where she met her husband, Alan, and graduated with honors in 1974.
Jan and Alan were married in Denver on June 28, 1974 and started their life together in Sacramento, California, where Alan was stationed as an officer in the U.S. Air Force. Jan taught kindergarten and first grade at Sacramento Country Day School and earned her Master's Degree in Education. She later taught first grade at the Cathedral School for Boys in San Francisco.
Jan and Alan started their family in the Bay Area in 1979. Although they lived in Sydney, Australia for six years and Houston for three years, home ended up being Orinda, California, where they have been since 1988.
Jan was the consummate volunteer as their three children were growing up. She was the President of the Educational Foundation of Orinda and the Parents' Club. Jan was honored as Orinda's "Citizen of the Year" in 1998. She returned to the workforce as Finance Director for the Honorable Ellen Tauscher who represented California's 10th congressional district. Continuing her passion for education, she also tutored first graders at Burckhalter Elementary School in Oakland for over a decade. She and Alan have also been longtime members of Lafayette Orinda Presbyterian Church (LOPC), and Jan served in Children's Ministry and as an Elder.
The Coe family had many wonderful travel experiences, and Jan enjoyed the exploration of six of the seven continents as well as all fifty states. Jan was also an enthusiastic sports fan, with her favorite teams being the A's, Warriors, and Raiders.
Jan always took great pride in her family and their accomplishments. In recent years, she was happiest playing with and providing a loving influence on her five grandchildren.
While Jan will be greatly missed, her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of her family and her many dear friends. Jan is survived by the love of her life and husband of 46 years, Alan Clemmons Coe. They have three children, Amy Coe Rodde (Brian), of Hillsborough, CA; Lisa Coe Villarosa (Marshal), of Moraga, CA; and Brian Alan Coe (engaged to fiancée Cheyenne Skye) of Santa Barbara, CA; and five grandchildren, Austin, Owen and Alexa Rodde of Hillsborough, and Ryan and Eva Villarosa of Moraga. Jan is also survived by her sister, Dr. Barbara Becker of Centennial, CO, brother-in-law Richard Coe (Deb) of Wichita, KS, along with five nieces and nephews, and 10 great-nieces and nephews.
A private family service will take place soon, followed by a larger celebration of Jan's life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jan's memory may be made to the American Association of University Women OML Community Outreach Fund or to the P.E.O. Foundation. Please see https://www.hullschapel.com/obituaries/Janice-Coe?obId=18720775#/celebrationWall
for more information on how to donate.