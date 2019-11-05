Home

Janice Finch


1937 - 2019
Janice Finch Obituary
Janice Crossman Finch

June 27, 1937 ~ November 1, 2019

Wilson, Wyoming

Janice "Jan" Crossman Finch passed away in Carmel, California after a six-year battle with Cancer with her husband and her daughter by her side. A third-generation Californian, she was born in Santa Maria. Jan spent her early years in the San Francisco Bay Area, was a graduate of Burlingame High School and studied Art at San Jose State.

Jan's first marriage resulted in the birth of her daughter, Karin, and son, Tim. She married her husband, Lawrence "Larry" Finch, in 1976 and began a 43-year adventure. The Finches lived in Atherton and San Francisco where Jan was active with the Peninsula Volunteers, Little House and Rosner House working with seniors. In San Francisco, she was President of The Little Jim Club, dedicated to aid to Children's Hospital. She was a supporter of UCSF, with particular interest in research involving Cancer and Neurology.

In 1995, the Finches moved to Wilson, Wyoming and Jan became active in and was a patron of the Grand Teton Music Festival. She served on the Board of the National Museum of Wildlife Art and the Community Safety Network. Active in sports, Jan enjoyed tennis, golf and fly-fishing. The Finches were members of the Saint Francis Yacht Club and sailed the world on their yacht "Janice of Wyoming."

Jan is survived by her husband, Larry; her daughter, Karin Bird of Woodside, CA; her stepchildren, Lawrence, Matthew and Kenneth Finch and Beth Charbeneau; twelve grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her son, Tim Bird, preceded her in death.

A Celebration of Jan's Life will take place in Wyoming next summer. Arrangements under the direction of The Paul Mortuary.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019
