April 1, 1949 - June 28, 2019

Janice Gould passed away in her home in Colorado Springs, surrounded by family, after a battle with cancer. Janice was born in San Diego, grew up in Berkeley, and received BA and MA degrees from UC Berkeley. Part Native American, she received a PhD in English, with emphasis on Native American literature, from the Univ. of New Mexico. She served most recently as Associate Professor of Women's and Ethnic Studies at the Univ. of Colorado, Colorado Springs. She published five books of poetry, received a grant from the NEA, and was the Pikes Peak Poet Laureate (2014-16). She is survived by spouse Marie-Elise "Mimi" Wheatwind; sisters Jennifer Johnson (Terrell) and Marilyn Smith (Daniel); nephews Zachary Browning and Jeffrey Smith; and Mimi's son James and granddaughter Sasha. Memorials will be held Sept. 7, in Portland, Oregon, and Sept. 29, in Colorado Springs. A memorial reading of her work will be held at the SF Public Library on November 7 at 6 PM. Donations in her honor may be made to The Janice M. Gould Native American and Indigenous Scholarship Fund at UCCS.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019
