Janice Norene Huey Jan died peacefully on April 14, 2019 while daughter Alyson and husband Sam read memories of family and friendships and times filled with love and laughter.

Jan was born in Hopkins, Minnesota to Arnold J Schwisow and Hertha M Schwisow (Froemming) on December 19, 1937. After attending Hopkins High School, she entered Radcliffe College/Harvard, graduating in 1959. She received a master's in Social Work from the University of Chicago. Then followed a rewarding career as an Adoptions Social Worker for the City of San Francisco. In San Francisco, Jan met and married Sam in 1963.

Later, as a new mother, they moved to Marin where she volunteered on numerous planning and environmental matters. Her insatiable curiosity and desire to work with children led her to volunteer in museums, particularly if they treated native cultures with respect.

In private, extended travel over 6 continents, not always in luxurious accommodations, her smile and infectious laugh almost always guaranteed a warm reception.

She loved walking and spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren James and John. A celebration of her life will be held later. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in her memory to the Salvation Army, Marin Audubon or Nature Conservancy.







